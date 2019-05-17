Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Light rains with thunderstorm likely in North India; heatwave to continue in Vidarbha

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Isolated places in North India are likely to experience thunderstorm and lightning on Friday, the India Meteorological Department predicted. According to the forecast, Delhi will see a generally cloudy sky and light rains accompanied with gusty winds. Similar weather conditions will prevail over other places in North India including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh and isolated parts in states like Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Heavy rainfall along with squall is expected in the northeastern region of India including parts of Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. However, heat-wave conditions likely in isolated pockets over Vidarbha during next four-five days and over Telangana during the next two days. Also, there is no relief from the heat in Chhattisgarh during till May 21, predicted IMD.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi will remain around 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be recorded around 24 degrees Celsius.