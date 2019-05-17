Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Light rains with thunderstorm likely in North India; heatwave to continue in Vidarbha

Toggle Menu
Weather forecast today LIVE News Updates: Heavy rainfall along with squall is expected in the northeastern region of India including parts of Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The weathermen have forecast generally cloudy sky for Friday with a possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with very light rains and gusty winds. (Photo: File)

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Isolated places in North India are likely to experience thunderstorm and lightning on Friday, the India Meteorological  Department predicted. According to the forecast, Delhi will see a generally cloudy sky and light rains accompanied with gusty winds. Similar weather conditions will prevail over other places in North India including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh and isolated parts in states like Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Heavy rainfall along with squall is expected in the northeastern region of India including parts of Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. However, heat-wave conditions likely in isolated pockets over Vidarbha during next four-five days and over Telangana during the next two days. Also, there is no relief from the heat in Chhattisgarh during till May 21, predicted IMD.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi will remain around 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be recorded around 24 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD forecast, Delhi will see a generally cloudy sky and light rains accompanied with gusty winds. Track Weather LIVE Updates here.

Rain intensity may pick up over South Tamil Nadu and Kerala during last week of May

Pre-monsoon activities are expected to continue throughout the month of May until the onset of Monsoon. Rain intensity may pick up over South TamilNadu and Kerala during the last week of May.

Cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and  neighbourhood persists: IMD

The cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and  neighbourhood persists and now seen at 1.5 km above mean sea level, says Met Department in its latest bulletin

Minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 74 per cent.

According to the weathermen, conditions are becoming favourable for advance of southwest monsoon over the southern part of Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during Saturday and Sunday. The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.

According to IMD, This western disturbance may cause widespread rainfall over the Western Himalayan region and isolated to scattered rain or thundershower over adjoining plains during next two-three days. On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees

