Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR, waterlogging in some areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rains are likely during the day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2020 11:31:51 am
Heavy rain lashes DelhiDelhi received heavy rain on Wednesday. (ANI)

Delhi NCR received heavy rain since early morning on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in some areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rains are likely during the day.

The axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD.

A man rides a motorbike during heavy rains in New Delhi. (Reuters)

“Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region,” he added.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 139.2 mm rainfall, as against the normal of 157.1 mm in August, a deficiency of 11 per cent. Overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rain since the beginning of monsoon season from June 1, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm.

