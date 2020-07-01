Weather Forecast Today: Rains likely along the Konkan coast; floodwater recedes in parts of Assam

Villagers hold umbrellas and walk in the rain in Morigaon district of Assam (AP) Villagers hold umbrellas and walk in the rain in Morigaon district of Assam (AP)

Weather forecast Today update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday predicted Heavy rainfall along the Konkan coast. Heavy downpour is also expected in multiple places across East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Maharashtra & parts of Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya. A cyclonic circulation over North Chattisgarh can also bring down temperatures in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh.

Parts of West Rajasthan, meanwhile, will experience a heatwave.

The weather in north India will predominantly be sultry, while monsoon rains are likely in other parts of the country.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Karnataka.

And the flood situation continued to be grim in Assam, where three more people died due to the deluge, pushing the toll to 25, news agency PTI reported. Floodwaters, however, receded from Udalguri and Kamrup (Metro), but continued to submerge 23 other districts, including Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a bulletin.

The floods have inundated much of the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon, and Orang National Park in Mangaldoi. Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts, and many other infrastructures have been damaged at various places in the state.

On Tuesday, most places in India recorded their maximum temperatures between 36 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

