Weather report today LIVE Updates: Capital to get relief from heat wave, rain likely in Northeast

The national capital might get temporary relief from the scorching heat, as the meteorological department has predicted partly cloudy skies for Monday. The weather body forecast the possibility of “thundery developments” from late Sunday, a day when the maximum temperature settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature at 30.8 degrees Celsius.
Heat wave conditions, on the other hand, are likely to continue to prevail over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and decrease in intensity thereafter, the IMD said. Heat wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and south Uttar Pradesh will also continue during next 2 days. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next four-five days.
Meanwhile, monsoon rains are expected to hit Kerala on June 6. “At present, monsoon has covered some extreme southern part of the Arabian Sea and parts of southwest-southeast-east central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar islands. In the next two-three days, it’ll cover more parts of the Arabian sea,” ANI had reported.
Maharashtra: IMD warns of severe to very severe heatwave
In Maharashtra, the IMD has warned that severe to very severe heatwave conditions would prevail all through the week over Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with the day temperature likely to hover around 46 degrees Celsius. Last week, Chandrapur had recorded the highest temperatures in the state with mercury soaring to 48 degrees.
Heat wave to continue in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, UP
Heat wave to continue in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh
