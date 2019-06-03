Weather report today LIVE Updates: Capital to get relief from heat wave, rain likely in Northeast

Toggle Menu
The department has predicted partly cloudy skies for Monday. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

The national capital might get temporary relief from the scorching heat, as the meteorological department has predicted partly cloudy skies for Monday. The weather body forecast the possibility of “thundery developments” from late Sunday, a day when the maximum temperature settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature at 30.8 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions, on the other hand, are likely to continue to prevail over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and decrease in intensity thereafter, the IMD said. Heat wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and south Uttar Pradesh will also continue during next 2 days. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next four-five days.

Meanwhile, monsoon rains are expected to hit Kerala on June 6. “At present, monsoon has covered some extreme southern part of the Arabian Sea and parts of southwest-southeast-east central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar islands. In the next two-three days, it’ll cover more parts of the Arabian sea,” ANI had reported.

Live Blog

Relief for Delhi, heat wave to continue in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra: IMD warns of severe to very severe heatwave

In Maharashtra, the IMD has warned that severe to very severe heatwave conditions would prevail all through the week over Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with the day temperature likely to hover around 46 degrees Celsius. Last week, Chandrapur had recorded the highest temperatures in the state with mercury soaring to 48 degrees.

Heat wave to continue in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, UP

Heat wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and south Uttar Pradesh will also continue during the next 2 days.

Heat wave to continue in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Heat wave conditions, on the other hand, are likely to continue to prevail over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and decrease in intensity thereafter, the IMD said.

Delhi to get relief from heat wave

The national capital might get temporary relief from the scorching heat, as the meteorological department has predicted partly cloudy skies for today. The weather body forecast the possibility of “thundery developments” from late Sunday, a day when the maximum temperature settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature at 30.8 degrees Celsius. Follow our live blog for the latest updates.

The national capital continued to reel under blistering heat Saturday with the mercury crossing the 46-degree mark in some parts of the city. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for Delhi, recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches more than the normal, and a low of 27.6 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 30 per cent and 56 per cent. The weather stations at Palam, Ayanagar, and Jafarpur recorded maximum temperature at 46.1, 46 and 45.7 degrees Celsius respectively. Mahesh Palawat of the Skymet Weather said heat wave conditions will persist in the national capital for another week and the maximum temperature will hover around 46 degrees Celsius. Due to the easterly winds blowing in most parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, maximum temperatures may drop by one to two degrees Celsius in the Delhi-NCR region, while the night temperature may increase by a few degrees, he said.

