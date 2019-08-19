Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Ten dead, many missing as rain lashes Uttarakhand; flood alert in Punjab

Toggle Menu
Weather forecast Today LIVE News Updates: Delhi woke up to a sultry Monday morning the weatherman predicting heavy rains towards the evening.

Weather forecast today LIVE: State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) members rescue people trapped in a river island, in Kotdwar, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: More bodies have been recovered in Uttarakhand on Monday taking the death toll in rain-related incidents in the state to 10. Of them, nine died due to the cloudbursts in the state’s Uttarkashi district alone where a number of people are still missing. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in various parts of the state on Monday prompting the district administration to order the government schools and anganwadi kendras in nine out of the 13 districts to remain closed.

At least 24 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh and three people died in Punjab in rain-related incidents on Sunday as the two states received rainfall over ten times more than normal, officials said. According to IMD, heavy rainfall lashed the two northern states due to a low-pressure system along their borders. Heavy rainfall was also reported from parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana. Delhi woke up to a sultry Monday morning the weatherman predicting heavy rains towards the evening.

The Met Department also said heavy rainfall will continue till Monday evening over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh due to the strong interaction between the prevailing low-pressure system and the incoming westerlies. A ‘medium’ flood alert has been issued in 250 villages of eight districts of Punjab with the situation being grim in districts along Sutlej river in which 2.40 lakh cusecs water was released Sunday from Ropar Headworks.

Heavy rains predicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi today. Follow Weather LIVE Updates here.

Recording its wettest day this monsoon, Punjab received rainfall 1,300 per cent above normal on Sunday and Himachal Pradesh recorded 1,064 per cent surplus rain.

In Himachal Pradesh, nine people died in Shimla, five in Solan, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts. An official said the total loss to the state property amounted to 490 crore. Officials said teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been called in Kangra’s Nurpur and Solan’s Nalagarh subdivisions.

