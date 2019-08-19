Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Ten dead, many missing as rain lashes Uttarakhand; flood alert in Punjab

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: More bodies have been recovered in Uttarakhand on Monday taking the death toll in rain-related incidents in the state to 10. Of them, nine died due to the cloudbursts in the state’s Uttarkashi district alone where a number of people are still missing. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in various parts of the state on Monday prompting the district administration to order the government schools and anganwadi kendras in nine out of the 13 districts to remain closed.

At least 24 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh and three people died in Punjab in rain-related incidents on Sunday as the two states received rainfall over ten times more than normal, officials said. According to IMD, heavy rainfall lashed the two northern states due to a low-pressure system along their borders. Heavy rainfall was also reported from parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana. Delhi woke up to a sultry Monday morning the weatherman predicting heavy rains towards the evening.

The Met Department also said heavy rainfall will continue till Monday evening over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh due to the strong interaction between the prevailing low-pressure system and the incoming westerlies. A ‘medium’ flood alert has been issued in 250 villages of eight districts of Punjab with the situation being grim in districts along Sutlej river in which 2.40 lakh cusecs water was released Sunday from Ropar Headworks.