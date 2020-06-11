Weather forecast: Further advancement of monsoons likely; thunderstorms expected in Delhi, Gujarat

People take shelter at a bus stand in Delhi on Wednesday as rains lashed the national capital. (Express photo Tashi Tobgyal) People take shelter at a bus stand in Delhi on Wednesday as rains lashed the national capital. (Express photo Tashi Tobgyal)

Under the influence of the low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal, rainfall is expected over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A day after thunderstorms and rain ended a spell of hot, humid weather in Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that similar weather conditions will persist in parts of the national capital over the next three days. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are also likely in other parts of the country, including isolated parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, as well as across Northeast India.

According to the IMD’s daily weather bulletin, the low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal persists and is likely to move westnorthwards and become well marked over the next 48 hours. Under the influence of this low pressure area, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated bouts of heavy and very heavy rain is expected over Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today. Meanwhile, parts of Central India will experience rainfall between 11 and 13 June, IMD has said.

As conditions become increasingly favourable for the further advance of Southwest monsoons, heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated pockets of Kerala, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep. Heavy showers are also likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim as well as in several parts of the Northeast, as per the IMD’s prediction.

As wind speeds are expected to steadily rise over the Southwest and adjoining West Central Arabian sea tomorrow, the IMD has advised fishermen to stay off the water in Goa and Konkan areas, Central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal and Coastal Odisha.

