Delhi gets rain relief, but monsoon rages across J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand and Assam

India’s monsoon wrath showed little sign of easing on Tuesday, with Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Uttarakhand bearing the brunt of relentless downpours even as the national capital finally got a break from a dry spell.

The Jammu region has turned into the worst-hit zone this week. At least 23 people have died and seven remain missing in rain-related incidents across Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts since Sunday. Cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides have caused extensive damage, forcing authorities to suspend all major pilgrimages, the Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi Yatra, Shiv Khori Yatra and Machail Mata Yatra — for a third straight day. Pilgrims have been told to stay put at designated shelters until routes are declared safe.

A joint team of the SDRF, NDRF and the Indian Army carry out a rescue and recovery operation to retrieve a body from the Munawar River, in Rajouri on Monday. (SHO Noushera/ANI Video Grab) A joint team of the SDRF, NDRF and the Indian Army carry out a rescue and recovery operation to retrieve a body from the Munawar River, in Rajouri on Monday. (SHO Noushera/ANI Video Grab)

Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, recorded the region’s highest rainfall at 107.1 mm in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am Tuesday. Poonch recorded 61.5 mm, Reasi 54.5 mm, Rajouri 49 mm and Jammu city 35 mm in the same window. In Reasi, all gates of the Salal Dam were opened after a sharp rise in inflows into the Chenab River, triggering warnings for people living along the riverbanks to stay away. In Rajouri, police and the district administration issued advisories urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay clear of rivers and flood-prone areas amid fears of a further rise in water levels.

A view of a waterlogged streets at Lal Chowk after heavy rainfall, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo) A view of a waterlogged streets at Lal Chowk after heavy rainfall, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has chaired back-to-back review meetings to assess the flood situation and directed the administration to ensure speedy restoration of services and timely relief to affected families.

Delhi gets relief, IMD forecasts more rain

Delhi finally saw rain on Monday after a dry spell, continuing into the night and improving air quality while pulling the minimum temperature down to 25.6°C; the maximum is expected around 32°C. Safdarjung recorded 10.6 mm, Ridge 18.6 mm, Ayanagar 17.4 mm, Palam 15 mm and Lodhi Road 12.2 mm till 8:30 am.

Himachal Pradesh: Red alert, roads blocked

In Himachal’s Sirmaur district, a red alert prompted authorities to shut educational institutions on July 20 and 21. Three roads in Nahan remain blocked. The district has recorded damage worth nearly Rs 17 crore since June 30, with eight deaths reported in the same period. Statewide, 36 roads remain blocked and 43 drinking water schemes disrupted, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Lahaul and Spiti: Parts of the Jobrang bridge remain submerged in the swollen Chandrabhaga river, at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (PTI Photo) Lahaul and Spiti: Parts of the Jobrang bridge remain submerged in the swollen Chandrabhaga river, at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath route hit

Movement on the Kedarnath Yatra route has been disrupted after overnight rain caused blockages at multiple points in Rudraprayag district, which is under an IMD orange alert. In Champawat’s Banbasa area, a red alert was issued for the Sharda Barrage after the river’s water level rose sharply, prompting authorities to restrict movement in the border area and suspend vehicular traffic across the barrage.

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Heavy rainfall has caused severe damage to a section of the Dehradun-Mussoorie road, leaving a large portion of the highway collapsed with vehicles and people stranded near the site, in Dehradun on Monday. (ANI) Heavy rainfall has caused severe damage to a section of the Dehradun-Mussoorie road, leaving a large portion of the highway collapsed with vehicles and people stranded near the site, in Dehradun on Monday. (ANI)

People walk along the damaged Lalpur Basti motor road near Maldevta after heavy rains washed away sections of the road, affecting connectivity to several villages, in Dehradun district, Uttarakhand, Monday, July 20, 2026. (PTI Photo) People walk along the damaged Lalpur Basti motor road near Maldevta after heavy rains washed away sections of the road, affecting connectivity to several villages, in Dehradun district, Uttarakhand, Monday, July 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Assam: Highway submerged as flash floods hit state

In Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, all waterfall picnic spots have been shut as a safety precaution amid a worsening flood situation. The situation has turned critical in Teok and Kakojan, where flash floods have submerged a stretch of National Highway 715. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed MPs and MLAs from affected districts to stay on the ground and monitor relief efforts as water levels continue to rise.

Mumbai rains

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs on Monday. Isolated places may receive very heavy rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C and 24°C, respectively.

Kerala Rains

Rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places across Kerala and Lakshadweep on Monday and are expected to continue over the coming days. Rainfall activity is likely to intensify later in the week, with many places expected to receive rain or thundershowers from July 24 to 26.

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The IMD has warned of squally weather over the Arabian Sea and parts of the Bay of Bengal. Winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely over most parts of the west-central Arabian Sea, adjoining east-central, north and southwest Arabian Sea, including areas along and off the Somalia, Oman and Gujarat coasts.

Rain, thundershowers to continue in Bengal

The IMD for Kolkata has predicted cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thundershower very likely to occur. The city has been lashed by rain for the past two days, resulting in waterlogging in some pockets. Maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are most likely to be around 31˚C and 26˚C respectively.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in North Bengal, including in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda. A yellow warning due to heavy rain on July 27 is in place in some of these districts.

The IMD has also warned of the possibility of landslides in hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

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South Bengal districts — Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Bardham, East Bardham, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia — are likely to see a rainy week through to July 28. A Yellow warning has been issued for these districts till July 25, with the warning being extended till July 27 in some of them.