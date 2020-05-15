Weather today: Clear skies over Delhi-NCR; Kerala, Lakshadweep to receive rainfall

The weather forecast for Delhi until Saturday shows a mix of thunderstorms and light rain. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The weather forecast for Delhi until Saturday shows a mix of thunderstorms and light rain. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A day after the skies turned dark grey and strong winds whipped up dust storms in the national capital, Delhi on Friday saw a pleasant morning with the temperature settling at 25 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the weather department did not give out any warning of a thunderstorm or dust storm and withdrew the alert sounded for Noida and Greater Noida.

Most places in Andaman & Nicobar Islands will likely receive light to moderate rainfall on May 15 and 16, while heavy rainfall is expected at some isolated places on these two days.

Meanwhile, in Pune, thunderstorm and moderate rain came as a respite from hot and humid conditions that had prevailed since the beginning of the week on Thursday. Most areas in Pune and the district received rainfall during the afternoon on Thursday. Wet weather is expected to continue till May 16, said officials at the IMD, Pune.

According to records, Pune city has received marginally above normal rainfall during this pre-monsoon season. So far, the city has recorded 33.9 mm since March.

During the next 78 hours, Pune and neighbourhood areas will record day temperatures ranging between 38 degrees and 40 degrees Celsius, Met officials said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has declared a cyclone alert for the Indian coastline across the Bay of Bengal as a low-pressure area has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea.

“Yesterday’s low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels,” the IMD said in a bulletin.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into south and central Bay of Bengal from May 15, the IMD said in a release. Those who are out at sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts by May 15.

