Weather forecast Live Updates: Southwest monsoon set to cover entire Gujarat today

Villagers cross a submerged bridge due to swelling of Chandrabhaga river following heavy rains in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Friday, June 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The southwest monsoon further advanced into most parts of central Gujarat region along with some parts of Saurashtra Friday and is expected to cover the entire state by Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of the southwest monsoon covering the entire state by the end of Saturday — more than 10 days ahead of its normal time. The onset in the state was reported on June 9, against the normal date of June 15. Also, after the onset, the monsoon normally takes 15 days to cover the entire state.

The weather department Friday said conditions are favorable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some more parts of south Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

The weather agency has predicted isolated to heavy rain in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next 3-4 hours. Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand today.