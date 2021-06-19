Weather forecast Live Updates: Southwest monsoon set to cover entire Gujarat today

scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 19, 2021
The IMD Friday said conditions are favorable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some more parts of south Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi |
June 19, 2021 9:01:47 am
The southwest monsoon further advanced into most parts of central Gujarat region along with some parts of Saurashtra Friday and is expected to cover the entire state by Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of the southwest monsoon covering the entire state by the end of Saturday — more than 10 days ahead of its normal time. The onset in the state was reported on June 9, against the normal date of June 15. Also, after the onset, the monsoon normally takes 15 days to cover the entire state.

The weather department Friday said conditions are favorable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some more parts of south Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

The weather agency has predicted isolated to heavy rain in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next 3-4 hours. Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of very heavy rainfall at a few places in the district of Anand, Bharuch, Vadodara Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dangs and Tapi, Surendranagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad and Kutch on Saturday.

Also, a warning of light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rainfall has been issued for all the districts of South Gujarat and North Gujarat along with Saurashtra and Kutch.

