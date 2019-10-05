Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Pune battered with heavy rains again; temperature in Delhi dips

After heavy rain caused flash floods in Pune last week, the city saw another spell of intense rain on Friday, between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. While areas around Vidarbha may not experience much rain in the coming days, the Met office has forecast rainfall in the next one week over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, with rainfall intensity likely to range between light to moderate spells. Read more

Contrary to the MeT departmen's warning, rainfall stayed away from the city of Kolkata, which prompted people to throng out to the streets and pandals to celebrate the Maha Shashti. With the sight of new colourful clothes and the smell of biryani wafting in the air, the much-awaited Maha Shashti kicked off on Friday. Read more

To settle doubts of heavy rainfall battering states even after the monsoon season officialy came to an end, J Srinivasan, distinguished scientist at the Divecha Centre for Climate Change at IISc in Bengaluru, pointed out that though there was no La Niña, a similar phenomenon much closer home, called the Indian Ocean Dipole, could have contributed to enhanced rainfall.

Meanwhile, Pune was battered again by incessant rainfall Friday, with fire brigades getting calls of heavy flooding and waterlogging in several areas. Light to moderate rains and thunder is likely in the area over the next two to three days, the IMD said on Friday.

Weather forecast today live Updates: The temperature in Delhi-NCR dropped a few notches after light showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains over the next few days.

A flooded road near Mhatre bridge in Pune on Friday. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

One week after the monsoon season officially came to an end, it is still raining in many parts of the country. Patna and Pune, for example, have witnessed uncharacteristic flooding for September with the process of withdrawal of the monsoon having not even begun yet. But that is only one of the reasons why this year’s monsoon has been one of the most unusual in recent decades.

After an extremely dry June, which saw a rain deficiency of 33 per cent, the monsoon brought generous rainfall in July, August and September, each subsequent month exceeding the normal by a higher deviation.

In fact, September produced rainfall that was 152 per cent of normal, and this was the second highest rainfall ever recorded in this month. The only higher deviation during September was way back in 1917, when the rainfall was 165 per cent of the then normal for the month.

Meanwhile, Kolkata's much-awaited Maha Shashti kicked off on Friday with thousands of people thronging the puja pandals across the city to celebrate the carnival. Contrary to Met office prediction, there was no rain Friday. So, the crowd grew thicker by evening.