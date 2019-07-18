Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Rain in Delhi, Kerala on red alert

Rains continued to lash parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday night, bringing much-needed relief from the dry spell in the region. Light rains are expected to continue on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department said, adding that the monsoon thereafter will turn weak in the plains of northwest India, resulting in a dry spell from July 20 to 23.

Mumbai, on the other hand, is expected to register light showers for the next four to five days. In Kerala, the weatherman has issued a red alert in six districts, including Idukki and Malappuram, and forecast extremely heavy rains in the coming days. The red alert means that authorities need to take immediate action.

In Bihar, the death toll due to floods reached 30 on Tuesday with five girls drowning in a pond in Sheohar district. However, the disaster management department has pegged the toll at 25 as it has not included the incident of drowning as a flood-related death in official figures. Twelve districts are affected by the floods with Sitamarhi, Madhubani, and Araria being the worst-hit.