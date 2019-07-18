Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Rain in Delhi, Kerala on red alert
Weather Today Live Updates: Mumbai is expected to register light showers for the next four to five days. In Kerala, the weatherman has issued a red alert in six districts, including Idukki and Malappuram, and forecast extremely heavy rains in the coming days.
Rains continued to lash parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday night, bringing much-needed relief from the dry spell in the region. Light rains are expected to continue on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department said, adding that the monsoon thereafter will turn weak in the plains of northwest India, resulting in a dry spell from July 20 to 23.
Mumbai, on the other hand, is expected to register light showers for the next four to five days. In Kerala, the weatherman has issued a red alert in six districts, including Idukki and Malappuram, and forecast extremely heavy rains in the coming days. The red alert means that authorities need to take immediate action.
In Bihar, the death toll due to floods reached 30 on Tuesday with five girls drowning in a pond in Sheohar district. However, the disaster management department has pegged the toll at 25 as it has not included the incident of drowning as a flood-related death in official figures. Twelve districts are affected by the floods with Sitamarhi, Madhubani, and Araria being the worst-hit.
Live Blog
Rainfall expected to continue in Delhi today, Kerala on high alert. Get latest updates here.
In Uttar Pradesh, three children of a family were killed on Wednesday morning when the roof of their house collapsed in Muzaffarnagar's Bilaspur village, police said. Three other members of the family were seriously injured, they added. The family was watching TV together when the incident took place.
Rains continued to lash parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday night, bringing much-needed relief from the dry spell in the region. Light rains are expected to continue today, the Indian Meteorological Department said, adding that the monsoon thereafter will turn weak in the plains of northwest India, resulting in a dry spell from July 20 to 23. In Kerala, the weatherman has issued a red alert in six districts, including Idukki and Malappuram, and forecast extremely heavy rains in the coming days. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.
The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday with 29 districts marooned by the deluge, which has so far claimed 27 lives and affected 57 lakh people, officials said. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, the Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark in various places in the state, including in Guwahati. It said the flood waters have receded from Hailakandi district but still 57.51 lakh people remain affected. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) are working round the clock in the flood affected areas and have evacuated 14,580 people, pressing 427 boats into service.
