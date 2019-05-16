Toggle Menu
Weather forecast today LIVE: IMD predicts rainfall and thundershowers in North India

Weather forecast today LIVE News Updates: The weather agency also stated that the conditions were favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon over southern part of Bay of Bengal.

Rains hit the Delhi-NCR region Wednesday morning. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: In it’s latest weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that two Western disturbances currently over the western Himalayan region are likely to cause widespread rains and thundershowers in the area for the next two-three days.

The weather agency also stated that the conditions were favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon over southern part of Bay of Bengal. IMD, in its forecast for the onset of monsoon, had said that the Southwest monsoon will likely arrive over the south Andaman Sea around May 18 or May 19.

The Southwest monsoon is likely to be delayed this year, the officials said, with the onset expected in Kerala on June 6 instead of June 1. The delay, meteorologists said, is due to the presence of a strong mid-latitude regime which is preventing the otherwise smooth entry of the monsoon currents from over the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rains and thundershowers were witnessed at several places in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Wednesday. IMD also issued a warning for rainfall and thunderstorm over northwest and adjoining central India till May 15.

Live Blog

Two Western Disturbances currently over western Himalayan region likely to bring rains in the next 48 hours. Follow Weather LIVE:

Thunderstorm hits West Tripura: Houses damaged, power lines snapped

Hundreds of houses have been damaged, several trees uprooted and power lines snapped as strong winds accompanied by thundershower hit West Tripura district on Wednesday night, officials said.

Total 382 houses have been damaged in the thunderstorm with waterlogging in several areas under the Agartala Municipal Corporation, chief state project officer of Disaster Management Authority, Sarat Das, told news agency PTI.

Uttarakhand: Dustorm, thundershowers in next 6-8 hours

Spell of Duststorm and thundershowers with strong winds (50-70 kmph) are predicted over Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi in next 6-8 hours. 

Light rains expected in Delhi today

Delhiities woke up to a pleasant Thursday morning, with drizzle witnessed in some parts of the national capital. According to a Met department official, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius and humidity was recorded at 88 per cent at 8.30 am, news agency PTI reported.

Explained: What delay in onset of southwest monsoon means

A delayed onset has the potential to delay the arrival of monsoon to other parts of the country as well, especially in states in south India which start getting rainfall within days of it reaching the Kerala coast. However, it does not mean that the arrival of monsoon over the entire country would be delayed. Read full story here 

Rains in parts of Rajasthan bring respite from heat on Wednesday evening

Light rains lashed parts of Rajasthan Wednesday providing much-needed respite from the scorching heat. The weather turned pleasant in state capital Jaipur which received light rainfall in the evening, reported news agency PTI.

Monsoon likely to be delayed, may hit Kerala on June 6: IMD in forecast

The Southwest monsoon is likely to be delayed this year, with the onset expected in Kerala on June 6 instead of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Wednesday in its monsoon onset forecast for 2019. The delay, meteorologists said, is due to the presence of a strong mid-latitude regime which is preventing the otherwise smooth entry of the monsoon currents from over the Bay of Bengal. Read full story here.

It's raining bets in city as dark clouds gather in Mumbai sky- As the rain clouds gather over the horizon, the great weather gamblers are back. With the Southwest monsoon all set to hit the western part of the country with a vengeance, betting on the rain has reached another peak.<br />(Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Heavy rains lashed various parts of Delhi-NCR and North India including states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. IMD has issued a warning for rainfall and thunderstorm over northwest and adjoining central India till May 15.

Apart from the warning about heavy rainfall, IMD also predicted the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan. West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

The air quality in the national capital improved significantly after this morning's downpour, authorities told news agency PTI.

