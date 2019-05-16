Weather forecast today LIVE: IMD predicts rainfall and thundershowers in North India

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: In it’s latest weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that two Western disturbances currently over the western Himalayan region are likely to cause widespread rains and thundershowers in the area for the next two-three days.

The weather agency also stated that the conditions were favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon over southern part of Bay of Bengal. IMD, in its forecast for the onset of monsoon, had said that the Southwest monsoon will likely arrive over the south Andaman Sea around May 18 or May 19.

The Southwest monsoon is likely to be delayed this year, the officials said, with the onset expected in Kerala on June 6 instead of June 1. The delay, meteorologists said, is due to the presence of a strong mid-latitude regime which is preventing the otherwise smooth entry of the monsoon currents from over the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rains and thundershowers were witnessed at several places in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Wednesday. IMD also issued a warning for rainfall and thunderstorm over northwest and adjoining central India till May 15.