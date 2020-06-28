Rainfall, humidity in North India provide fertile ground for locust swarms

Farmers spray pesticides to control locusts in Sri Ganganagar. (Archive) Farmers spray pesticides to control locusts in Sri Ganganagar. (Archive)

As most parts of the country experienced heavy showers due to the early onset of monsoon this season some other areas reported locust attacks.

Several places in Rajasthan, Haryana and UP authorities struggled with the menace of crop threatening locusts. Desert locusts usually arrive in the country with the onset of southwest monsoon as the humid weather and rainfall provide a fertile ground for them, PTI reported.

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab have been witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall for the past few days, a possible trigger for the increased movement and breeding of locusts.

Due to the increased locust attacks, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday chaired an emergency meeting to review the situation after a swamp reached the southern part of the national capital.

Yesterday, the national capital observed a humid day with humidity oscillating between 49% to 82%. The mercury neared 40 degrees after the weather department declared the onset of monsoon two days earlier than the usual date of 27 June. Tonight, very light rains are likely in Delhi with a partly cloudy sky.

Over the next 2 to 3 days, northeast and adjoining east parts will continue to experience widespread rainfall. This is due to the convergence of strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal, IMD said. Eastern UP will also experience heavy showers over the same period and during June 28 to 29 over its western parts.

Today, heavy showers will sweep parts of Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Uttarakhand, MP, Jharkhand, Odisha, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and coastal Karnataka.

The weather department advised fishermen to not venture into the sea off Gujarat coast due to strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

Meanwhile, monsoon seems to have weakened in Rajasthan after reaching there on 25 June. IMD has predicted not much rainfall for the next 3 to 4 days in the state. However, monsoon is set to resume from 30 June bringing in heavy showers in parts of Rajasthan.

