Weather Forecast Today: Kerala, Tamil Nadu likely to receive heavy rains this week

Weather Today: A view of a dust storm in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo) Weather Today: A view of a dust storm in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather Forecast Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said that isolated rain accompanied by gusty winds is likely to continue over Western Himalayan Region and Northwest India during the next 24 hours.

In its daily weather bulletin, the weather agency said that a fresh western disturbance is likely from May 14 onwards, which is likely to bring rain/thundershowers in the Western Himalayan Region for 1-2 days.

Isolated rain accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning, hail and gusty winds is also likely over central and south peninsular India over the next 4-5 days.

IMD predicted that isolated places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain in the next 24 hours and Kerala and Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain on May 13 and 14.

During the next 4-5 days, scattered to widespread rain/thundershowers are likely to occur in Northeast India, with heavy rainfall in Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Scattered rainfall is also predicted for eastern India, with peak activity during May 12.

Rain, duststorm and tremors hit Delhi

A massive dust storm swept parts of Delhi-NCR Sunday morning, severely affecting visibility in some places. Later in the day, tremors were felt from an earthquake near North Delhi’s Alipur.

Strong winds accompanied by light rainfall and hail in some areas brought the temperature down to 28 degrees Celsius around noon, according to IMD. The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Sunday was 35.5 degrees Celsius, considerably lower than 40.9 degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday

Thunderstorm and lightening over Maharashtra in the next 48 hours: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada till Tuesday.

The districts that are likely to experience rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, lightening and thunder, include Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Aurangabad, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Beed, Parbhani and Jalna. “The thunderstorm activity will mainly be concentrated on May 10 and May 11 in most of the districts. Similar weather will continue even on May 12 over southern Maharashtra and Marathwada districts,” said officials at IMD, Pune.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd