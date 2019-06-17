Weather Forecast, Cyclone Vayu today Live Updates: Storm to cross north Gujarat by midnight as depression

Toggle Menu
Weather forecast, Monsoon, Temperature today and Cyclone Vayu LIVE Updates: "The system is very likely to weaken into a Deep Depression during the next 06 hours and into a depression during subsequent 06 hours. The system is very likely to move northeastwards and cross north Gujarat coast by midnight of 17th June 2019 as a Depression," the latest IMD bulletin stated.

In this Wednesday, June 12, 2019, file photo, a wave crashes as people stand on boats on the Arabian Sea coast in Veraval, Gujarat, India. (AP/File)

Weather Forecast, Cyclone Vayu Today LIVE news updates: Cyclone Vayu may cross Kutch district in form of depression on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The Kutch district administration Sunday had said that it had put the coastal area of the district on alert and that plans had been put in place to evacuate people.

The latest bulletin from the IMD on Monday morning stated that severe cyclonic storm Vayu lay centered lay centred about 280 km west-southwest of Naliya (Gujarat), 260 km west-southwest of Dwarka (Gujarat) and 360 km west-southwest of Bhuj (Gujarat).

“The system is very likely to weaken into a Deep Depression during the next 06 hours and into a depression during subsequent 06 hours. The system is very likely to move northeastwards and cross north Gujarat coast by midnight of 17th June 2019 as a Depression,” the latest IMD bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius after days of unusually hot weather. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds.

Live Blog

Cyclone Vayu will cross the Kutch district of Gujarat today. Follow LIVE updates here.

Cyclone likely to lose steam by the time it would approach Kutch coast: IMD

Jayanto Sarkar, director of IMD regional centre in Ahmedabad, said the cyclone was likely to lose steam by the time it would approach Kutch coast. “It was a very severe cyclonic storm which has weakened into a severe cyclonic storm. We expect that it will further weaken into a cyclonic storm and subsequently to deep depression and eventually, into a depression,” he said.

“We expect that it will cross north Gujarat coast in Kutch by midnight of June 17. That time, it will be in a much weaker state of deep depression or depression and associated windspeed will be around 45 to 50 kilometre per hour. We are expecting very good rainfall in Kutch and adjoining districts during this period,” Sakar told The Indian Express on Sunday. READ MORE HERE

Cyclone Vayu to cross north Gujarat by Monday midnight as depression

With the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting that the cyclone Vayu may cross Kutch district in form of depression on Monday, the district administration on Sunday said that it had put the coastal area of the district on alert and that plans had been put in place to evacuate people.

(Express photo: Javed Raja)

Delhi: Met dept predicts light rain

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius after days of unusually hot weather, news agency PTI reported.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds. According to a meteorological department official, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Bihar, Bihar news, Bihar weather news, Bihar heatwave death, Bihar heat death, Bihar loo, Bihar loo deaths, Bihar weather, Patna weather, Patna weather news, Gaya weather, India Heatwave, Indian Express

Blistering heatwave condition continued unabated in Bihar, where at least 44 people died on Saturday. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The heatwave conditions continue to prevail in most parts of the country on Sunday, even as rain brought down the mercury in some western and northern states on Sunday.

Rain and thunderstorm has been predicted today in Uttar Pradesh, where sweltering heat continued unabated. Blistering heatwave condition continued unabated in Bihar, where at least 44 people died on Saturday. The state government has ordered closure of schools till June 19. According to officials, 22 people died in Aurangabad, 20 in Gaya and two in Nawada districts due to the heatwave. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs four lakh for the next of kin of the victims.

