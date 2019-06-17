Weather Forecast, Cyclone Vayu today Live Updates: Storm to cross north Gujarat by midnight as depression

Weather Forecast, Cyclone Vayu Today LIVE news updates: Cyclone Vayu may cross Kutch district in form of depression on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The Kutch district administration Sunday had said that it had put the coastal area of the district on alert and that plans had been put in place to evacuate people.

The latest bulletin from the IMD on Monday morning stated that severe cyclonic storm Vayu lay centered lay centred about 280 km west-southwest of Naliya (Gujarat), 260 km west-southwest of Dwarka (Gujarat) and 360 km west-southwest of Bhuj (Gujarat).

“The system is very likely to weaken into a Deep Depression during the next 06 hours and into a depression during subsequent 06 hours. The system is very likely to move northeastwards and cross north Gujarat coast by midnight of 17th June 2019 as a Depression,” the latest IMD bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius after days of unusually hot weather. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds.