Weather Forecast: IMD predicts heavy showers over northeast, Bihar, Chhattisgarh; Heat wave conditions to persist in Rajasthan

The IMD has predicted intense spells across Mumbai today. (File) The IMD has predicted intense spells across Mumbai today. (File)

Under the influence of a trough running from central Pakistan to Manipur and cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand, widespread rainfall is likely to continue over east and northeast India for the rest of the week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

Meanwhile, central India is also likely to experience widespread showers this week, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in parts of Chhattisgarh, Bihar and east Madhya Pradesh. Thunderstorms coupled with lightning and gusty winds will persist over isolated pockets of Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana, according to the IMD’s daily weather bulletin.

Earlier this week, several parts of North India saw temperatures rise significantly, particularly in Rajasthan where mercury soared over 47°C in Bikaner and Jaisalmer. According to the IMD, heat wave conditions are likely to continue in West Rajasthan for the next forty-eight hours.

Yesterday, intermittent spells of intense rainfall were experienced across Mumbai, four days after the IMD announced the onset of the southwest monsoon over the city. According to the met department, light to moderate rain will continue in Mumbai for the rest of the week. One person was killed and three were injured due to incidents related to the heavy showers in the city.

Fishermen have been warned to stay off the water as strong winds, with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph, are likely over the south-west and adjoining west-central parts of the Arabian sea.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd