Weather forecast today: Monsoon to enter ‘active phase’ over central, peninsular India; heavy rains lash Mumbai

Today parts of northeast including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness widespread rainfall. (File Photo) Today parts of northeast including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness widespread rainfall. (File Photo)

Weather updates today: The southwest monsoon is set to enter an “active phase” over central and peninsular India from Tuesday, which will remain for the subsequent three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Monday. This will be caused due to the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the southwest trough is likely to shift southwards and strengthen during the next three to four days, bringing widespread rainfall to Goa, coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

Goa and the Konkan will experience heavy rains from today till August 5. Similarly Madhya Pradesh, parts of Karnataka and Kerala are also likely to witness rains till August 5.

An orange alert has been issued in nine districts of Kerala, warning of heavy rainfall, from Tuesday onward. The districts include Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Mumbai today and isolated extremely heavy falls on August 4 and 5. This will be the first heavy spell after July 15 in the city and its suburbs, news agency PTI reported.

Parts of the northeast, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are likely to witness widespread rainfall today.

New Delhi, Haryana and Punjab are experiencing sultry weather in the absence of rain. This condition will prevail for a week, according to the weather department.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Bihar has worsened with new areas now affected. Over 53 lakh people have been affected till now.

