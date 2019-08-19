Uttarakhand: 3 dead, 20 missing after heavy rain in Uttarkashi

Heavy rainfall and cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Sunday led to the death of at least three people, with several reported missing. While rescue teams were dispatched, they could not reach the affected areas till Sunday evening because of loss of connectivity due to the collapse of two bridges and because of debris on roads.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed the Uttarkashi District Magistrate and Disaster Management officials to carry out rescue and evacuation operations in the affected areas.

The Secretary (Incharge) Disaster Management, S A Murugesan, said three bodies have been found in Makudi, Arakot and Sanail villages. Murugesan added that around 20 people were reported missing.

Senior officials of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority are camping at a control room in Dehradun to monitor the situation and coordinate in rescue operation.

Officials said rescue teams were dispatched from Chakrata and Badkot on Sunday morning but they faced difficulties in reaching affected areas due to heavy rain, debris on the road and loss of connectivity because two bridges collapsed in Tikochi village. Due to bad weather conditions and continuous rain in Uttarkashi, choppers too could not take off to drop rescue teams.

The state disaster management department has approached the Shimla district administration for rescue operations in Makudi village because it was still accessible from Himachal Pradesh.

The meteorological centre in Dehradun has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Deheradun, Pauri and Nainital districts over the next 24 hours.

The district administrations of Uttarkashi, Dehradun and Nainital have ordered the closure of all educational institutions from Class 1 to 12 and anganwadi centres on Monday.