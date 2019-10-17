The story of two monsoons: One sets in, the other exits

It was a day when two monsoons did something simultaneously: southwest monsoon completely withdrew from the country while northeast monsoon commenced over Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Advertising

The southwest monsoon’s withdrawal started on October 9, delayed by over a month, and it took just eight days to fully bid adieu from the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rains for the southern peninsular region over the next four days.

Such hasty yet extremely delayed commencement of withdrawal has made this year’s monsoon the longest season ever. Besides, it is one of the fastest retreats realised in recent years from the country. Once it commenced, the monsoon withdrawal advanced swiftly, covering large regions along central and eastern India during the last week.

The northeast monsoon will remain active during the end of the week and cause heavy rain and lightning, mainly over Tamil Nadu. “A cyclonic circulation lies over the Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast. This system will cause heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, which will occur over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Karnataka till October 20,” said an IMD official.