Temperature crosses 42 degrees in Delhi, yellow alert issued for Himachal

Delhi crossed the 40-degree mark in the day as IMD predicted similar temperatures to prevail throughout the week. 

A monkey drinks water from a leaking tap on a hot summer day, in Jammu, Friday, May 03, 2019. (PTI Photo)

As Delhi witnessed a hot summer day on Tuesday with the temperature crossing 42 degrees, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow weather warning for a thunderstorm in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh on May 10, 11, PTI reported. The warning which was issued by the Met centre in Shimla also warned of accompanying hailstorm and gusty winds in the plains, low and the mid-hills.

The Met office issues color-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause “damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life.” Yellow is the least dangerous of the weather warnings. It indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days that could affect the public.

As Delhi crossed the 40-degree mark, IMD predicted similar weather condition to prevail throughout the week. While most parts of India went through a dry patch, parts of Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Tamil Nadu received isolated rainfall in the day.

The IMD forecasted heat wave conditions in some parts of Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South East Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Vidarbha region. Meanwhile, the waves are likely to penetrate through Bihar on May 8. Thunderstorm and gusty winds have been predicted at isolated places likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Uttar Prades on May 11 as well.

The MET department had on May 6 warned of heavy rainfall in Kerala on Monday and Tuesday and signalled a yellow alert for Idukki district. The weather department had sent out a warning to the fishermen to alert them from undertaking any activities along the coast. The department also predicted that Tamil Nadu is likely to witness strong winds at 35-40 kmph in the south and southwest direction along the Puducherry coast.

