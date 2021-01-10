scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Must Read

Heavy rains likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep over next 3 days

However, the rainfall activity is predicted to decrease considerably from January 13th, the weather department added.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2021 2:39:20 pm
Chennai rain, rain in Chennai, Chennai rainfallPedestrians cross a road in Chennai as the city receives rainfall. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Parts of South India — particularly Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep — are likely to receive widespread rainfall over the next three days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the rainfall activity is predicted to decrease considerably from January 13th, the weather department added.

Isolated bouts of heavy to very heavy showers are expected in parts of southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala until Tuesday. Meanwhile, Lakshadweep, too, is predicted to receive heavy rains on 12th and 13th January, the IMD warned. These places are also likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning.

ALSO READ |Explained: Why is rain in January unusual for Maharashtra, and how will it affect standing crops?

“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal upto mid tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep during next 3 days,” the IMD’s latest weather alert read.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, temperatures in parts of northwest India are likely to drop by 3-4° C over the next few days, which could result in isolated cold wave conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan on January 12 and 13, the IMD alerted. During the next three days, strong surface winds are also expected over the plains of Northwest India.

Heavy rainfall battered parts of South India during the first week of 2021. On January 5, Chennai received the highest single-day rainfall in a century — since January 1915 — with an average rainfall of 123 mm recorded, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai’s Nungambakkam,

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement