Southwest monsoon withdraws from Gujarat

After a delay of nearly one month, the Southwest monsoon completely withdrew from Gujarat on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Normal onset of monsoon withdrawal is on September 15 from Kutch.

“The withdrawal from entire Gujarat completes today. The monsoon strated retreating from Gujarat on October 12 followed by withdrawal from more parts on October 13 and finally completely withdrawing today. It has left Gujarat as well as some parts of Mumbai,” confirmed Manor-ama Mohanty, additional director, IMD Ahmedabad regional centre.

“The Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire Gujarat state and North Arabian Sea today on October 14, 2019. Withdrawal line of Southwest monsoon now passes through Alibag and Nanded,” said a weather bulletin released on Monday.

Rainfall was reported in a few districts of South Gujarat and Saurashtra region on Monday. Districts of Saurashtra witnessed heavy rainfall during the withdrawal phase in this month.

This year, a record of nearly 142 (141.98) per cent average rainfall was reported in Gujarat till Monday. In 2018, it was 76.72 per cent as on October 14.