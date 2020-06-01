Monsoon makes timely onset over Kerala

This year, the IMD has forecast a normal monsoon for the country. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre) This year, the IMD has forecast a normal monsoon for the country. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

The Southwest monsoon has hit Kerala on Monday morning, making it a timely onset over the southern State for the first time since 2013.

The country receives over 70 per cent of its annual rainfall from this season between June and September. This year, the IMD has forecast a normal monsoon for the country.

Kerala, especially the southern-most districts, has been reporting continuous rainfall over the last three days, mainly associated with the depression that has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea, off Kerala coast.

IMD declares onset of the monsoon onset over Kerala when the rainfall recorded over 14 stations – Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Allapuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudulu and Mangalore is 2.5mm or more for two or more consecutive days. Besides, IMD also factors-in desired criteria including depth acquired by the westerly winds, the values of Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) for the monsoon onset.

Onset dates over Kerala 2010 – 2020:

Year Realised onset date 2020 June 1 2019 June 8 2018 May 29 2017 May 30 2016 June 8 2015 June 5 2014 June 6 2013 June 1 2012 June 4 2011 June 2 2010 May 31

Source : IMD

