India Monsoon Live Updates: Monsoon to arrive in Delhi in next 2-3 days

Monsoon in Karad (PTI photo)

Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said conditions are favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into most parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh; Delhi; some more parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab during the next 48 hours.

Continuing its rapid progress since its onset on June 13, the southwest monsoon by Sunday covered nearly 80 per cent of the geographical area of the country within 10 days.

The weather agency had on Sunday afternoon said that the monsoon has reached the doorstep of Delhi, where it is most likely to arrive during the next two to three days. The normal dates for the onset of monsoon over Chandigarh and Delhi are June 26 and June 27 respectively.

By the middle of the week, monsoon is expected to cover eastern Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and remaining Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. “Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further to the remaining parts of the country, except Rajasthan, during the next 48 hours,” the IMD officials said.

Meanwhile, IMD Bengaluru Director CS Patil said Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall till June 17. “An orange alert (very heavy rainfall) has been put in place for coastal districts till June 17,” he told news agency ANI.