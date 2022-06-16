Southwest monsoon likely to cover Northwest India from June 23 to 29; relief from heatwave expected in Delhi

The Southwest monsoon is likely to cover many parts of Northwest India over the period from June 23 to 29, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) extended range forecast issued on Thursday.

The forecast also indicates that no significant heatwave is likely over the country from June 16 to 29. Over the next one week, the maximum temperatures over Northwest India are likely to fall by two to four degrees.

Over the week from June 16 to 22, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and western disturbances are also likely to bring light or moderate rainfall over northwest India on most days of the following week – from June 23 to 29.

Delhi recorded another warm and humid day on Thursday, when the maximum temperature settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal for this time of the year. While the relative humidity was 56% at 8.30 am on Thursday, it was around 44% by 5.30 pm.

The rainfall recorded on Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday brought the minimum temperature down to 23.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature had remained above 30 degrees from May 12 to 14 and was a little below 30 degrees on May 15.

Brought by a western disturbance and easterly winds, the rainfall on Wednesday night broke a two-week-long dry spell that had kept temperatures high over Northwest India. Heatwave conditions persisted over parts of Northwest India, including parts of Delhi-NCR, from June 3 to 15. From June 1 to 15, northwest India recorded a rainfall deficit of 77%. Delhi has a rainfall deficit of 88%, against a normal amount of 20 mm at Safdarjung till June 16, only 2.4 mm was recorded.

The highest amount of rainfall in the city on Wednesday night was recorded at the Ridge— 4.8 mm. The Lodhi Road weather observatory recorded 4.1 mm of rainfall.

Cloudy skies and moderate rainfall are on the forecast for Delhi on Friday, while thunderstorms and rainfall are on the forecast from June 18 to 21. The maximum temperature could fall to 37 degrees Celsius on Friday.