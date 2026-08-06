Southern states brace for heavy rainfall, Kerala and Tamil Nadu on alert

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 12:45 PM IST
Residents wade through floodwaters outside their inundated homes after incessant monsoon rains caused widespread flooding, at Ranni, in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active spell of monsoon rain across southern India over the next few days. According to the weather department, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive widespread rainfall.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry rain update
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on August 6 and 7, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds. The weather department has said heavy rainfall is likely to continue at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till August 8. However, no weather warnings have been issued for the state since August 9.
Due to the super El Niño event, 12 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to be affected more, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Vinoth said in agri-budget speech.
The Agriculture Department’s weather forecast states that 12 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to be more severely affected by the ongoing super El Niño.
Agriculture Minister R Vinoth said while presenting the state’s Agriculture Budget that the state is implementing the agri-varsity’s action plan to tackle the current El Niño situation.
Kerala weather update
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala for the next 2 days, with rainfall ranging between 12 cm and 20 cm expected in some areas. Heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm is also likely at isolated places on August 8.
As per the latest weather bulletin, an orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Thursday, showing that there will be very heavy rainfall in the state. On August 7, the orange warning will remain in effect for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.
Story continues below this ad
Yellow alerts have also been issued for several districts till Saturday, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, warning of heavy rainfall.
Other southern states
Beyond Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the IMD has also forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka till August 11. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep, while South Interior Karnataka is likely to receive widespread rain until August 8.
This section page brings you real-time weather updates and accurate forecasts for cities across India. Get updates on today’s temperature, live weather conditions, rainfall updates, humidity levels, and short- and long-term forecasts on this page.
With the Check Weather in Your City feature, users can quickly find today’s weather conditions for their location, including current temperature, humidity, and prevailing conditions.
The Weather in Major Indian Cities section offers a quick snapshot of weather conditions in key cities, allowing readers to compare temperatures and conditions across India’s largest urban centres at a glance. For wider coverage, the City-wise Weather Across India section provides an extensive, searchable list of cities, ensuring weather details are accessible not only for major hubs but also for regional towns and smaller locations.
To highlight temperature extremes, the page also features regularly updated lists of the Top 5 Hottest Cities and Top 5 Coldest Cities in India , giving readers instant insight into heatwave and cold-wave conditions across different parts of the country.
In addition to live data, the page curates the latest weather-related news from across India, including reports on heatwaves, monsoon progress, extreme rainfall, cyclones, cold spells, and advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). These stories add critical context to daily weather updates by explaining how broader weather systems are affecting regions and communities.
By combining real-time city weather, nationwide temperature trends, and trusted news coverage, The Indian Express’s weather hub helps readers stay informed, prepared, and ahead of changing weather conditions across India.