Southern states brace for heavy rainfall, Kerala and Tamil Nadu on alert

Residents wade through floodwaters outside their inundated homes after incessant monsoon rains caused widespread flooding, at Ranni, in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active spell of monsoon rain across southern India over the next few days. According to the weather department, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive widespread rainfall.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry rain update

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on August 6 and 7, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds. The weather department has said heavy rainfall is likely to continue at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till August 8. However, no weather warnings have been issued for the state since August 9.