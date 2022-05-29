Southwest monsoon reaches Kerala, three days ahead of its normal onset time

The southwest monsoon reached Kerala, three days ahead of its normal onset time, the weather office said on Sunday.

The southwest monsoon had advanced over Lakshadweep, Comorin and the entire Maldives and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Friday said that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to hit Kerala during the next two to 3 days. It had given the monsoon onset date of June 1.

Earlier this month, the IMD had said that the monsoon onset over Kerala would take place on May 27, with a standard deviation of four days on either side.

However, it may not be a smooth start to the rainy season over mainland India post the onset over Kerala.

According to the latest Extended Range Forecast (ERF) issued by the IMD, after onset over Kerala (which has happened), the progress over Karnataka, Goa and the entire northeast India — where the monsoon’s initial advancement happens – appears to be slow.

The ERF shows that the rainfall activity will remain normal to below normal till about June 8 along these areas.

Despite this, the monsoon could still make a timely entry and make up for this slow progress. As for instance, the normal date for monsoon arrival over Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Dimapur, Udupi, Chennai is June 4 ; over Tezpur, Aizawl, Shillong, Imphal and Itanagar is June 5; over Gangawati is June 6; and over Goa is June 7.

All southern states/UTs have received above normal rainfall since March with Karnataka (149 per cent), Lakshadweep (137 per cent), Kerala (108 per cent), Puducherry (65 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (37 per cent) as on May 26. Only Telangana (minus 30 per cent) remains rain deficient during the pre-monsoon season.

This year, the IMD has predicted normal rainfall with chances of 99 per cent rainfall of the Long Period Average (LPA).