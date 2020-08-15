Intense rainfall likely over northwest plains, west, central India during next 2-3 days: IMD

Heavy rains are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh in the next 2 to 3 days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. (Photo source: AP/File)

As strong moist winds continue to converge over northwest and adjoining central India, heavy rains are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh in the next 2 to 3 days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Similarly, the coastal areas in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also expected to experience heavy rainfall during the next 2 days.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, humidity levels went up to 95 per cent a day after it witnessed this season’s heaviest rainfall. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall by Saturday evening.

In Rajasthan, heavy showers on Friday claimed three lives after 3 hours of incessant rain resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the capital city, leaving scores of vehicles stranded on road.

The weather department has also predicted “extremely heavy falls” over Gujarat and ghat areas of Konkan and Goa.

As heavy rainfall was witnessed in Gujarat, over 200 roads and 12 state highways were closed. Following the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and assured assistance of more NDRF teams if necessary, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam remained grim as water entered fresh areas raising the number of affected people to over 29,000 in four districts while two more people died, taking the toll in this year’s flood and landslide to 138 across the state.

