Snow fall in Shimla disrupt life, 75 roads blocked

Five national highways – three in Shimla and two in Shahpur – also got blocked. (Express photo by Babli Thakur)

Snow and rain disrupted normal life in various parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. At least 75 roads across the state got blocked and bus services suspended in snow-bound areas while electricity supply was affected in several areas due to a spell of precipitation which is likely to continue for at least two more days. Mobile and internet connectivity in the state were also affected.

According to officials of the public works department, 36 roads maintained by them got blocked in the Mandi circle, 15 in Shimla zone, nine in Kullu circle, and seven roads in the Dalhousie circle, among other places.

Five national highways – three in Shimla and two in Shahpur – also got blocked. Officials said that the total damage to the roads is to the tune of Rs 64.50 crore and 72 machines (JCBs, tippers, dozers) have been deployed to clear them.

In Shimla, the entire sub-division of Dodra-kwar got cut-off with all its main and link roads blocked and all distribution transformers down, said district officials.

The Shimla-Kufri highway was blocked due to snow while three inches of snow shut down the Mashobra-Bekhalti road. The main roads to Theog, Narkanda, Chopal and Khadapathar also remained blocked due to snow.

Officials said that JCBs and other machines have been deployed to clear the snow and HRTC buses are not plying in the snow-bound areas.

The maximum temperature of Shimla dropped to 4.1 degree Celcius on Monday as the town received six millimetres of rain and 2.1 cm snow. Kalpa received 2.2 cm snow, weather officials said, adding that higher reaches of Shimla, Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Kangra, Sirmaur and Lahaul-Spiti received several inches of snowfall.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale also occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Shimla region at 5.18 am Monday but no damage to property or loss of life was reported.

The meteorological department has forecast rain and snow at most places in the state on Tuesday and at many places on Wednesday. It has also warned of heavy snow/rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by hail and lightning at isolated places in the state.

