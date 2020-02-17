Second Western Disturbance likely to bring rain, snow in northern hills

Another western disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region on February 18. (Representational Image/file) Another western disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region on February 18. (Representational Image/file)

The northern hills of the country including Vaishno Devi, Shimla, Kullu and Manali are likely to experience fresh rains and snow due to the second Western Disturbance expected to hit the Western Himalayan region this month.

From February 19 to 22, the new wave of this disturbance is going to affect many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh by exposing them to light rains and snow, and heavy spells in a few parts.

According to Skymet weather, tourists visiting the affected areas are advised to take precautions as these weather conditions could result in landslides and avalanches in vulnerable areas.

The first wave of the Western Disturbance caused extensive rain showers and snow in parts of Jammu and Kashmir between February 11 and 13, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Another expected western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region on February 18.

The weather situation could start improving after February 22 with the exception of Uttrakhand where rain and snow might continue for some more time.

