Rise in night temperature across Jammu

Overcast conditions led to an increase in the night temperature across the Jammu region which, however, reeled under cold wave conditions with sun hidden behind the clouds, a MeT official said Wednesday.

The minimum temperature in Jammu city appreciated by several notches to settle at 6.2 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s 3.5 degrees Celsius, a spokesman of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius, an increase of 1.7 degrees Celsius from the previous night, he said.

The snow-bound Bhadarwah township in Doda district, which was reeling under sub-zero temperature, recorded a minimum of 0.6 degrees Celsius, while Banihal and Batote along Jammu-Srinagar national highway recorded a night temperature of 1.6 and 3.1 degrees Celsius, respectively, the spokesman said.

The increase in the minimum temperature was due to the overcast conditions, the spokesman said, adding that the maximum temperature is likely to dip across the region as the sun remains behind clouds.

The weatherman has predicted another spell of wet weather in Jammu and Kashmir from the weekend.

“Another snow spell of stronger intensity is expected around January 19 to January 23 with peak activity on January 22,” the spokesman said.