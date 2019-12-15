No, it did not snow in Rajasthan

This is reportedly the first time that the region witnessed a hailstorm of this magnitude. (ANI) This is reportedly the first time that the region witnessed a hailstorm of this magnitude. (ANI)

The usually dry district of Rajasthan’s Nagaur district was in for a surprise after heavy rains followed by hailstorm covered the region in a thick blanket of ice.

Severe hailstorm hit Nagaur in Rajasthan yesterday. pic.twitter.com/hdKUsWf0Sr — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

The villages of Nagaur including Chhapri, Maulasar and Keechak were hit by heavy hailstorm, resulting in rooftops and streets being completely covered in ice on Thursday. This resulted in heavy crop losses and injuries to livestock, according to news agency ANI. Traffic movement was also affected due to slippery roads.

This was reportedly the first time that the region witnessed a hailstorm of this magnitude. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the heavy rains and hailstorm in Rajasthan were caused due to “western disturbance”. The weatherman said the mercury is expected to hover around 7 degrees Celsius over the next three days and dense fog is likely in the city and adjoining areas of north Rajasthan on Sunday.

In Rajasthan, cold weather conditions prevailed, with Mount Abu recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 2.2 degrees Celsius Saturday. Sikar recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu at 6 degrees Celsius, PTI reported.

