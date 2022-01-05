North India receives rain, air traffic in Kashmir remains affected

Delhi on Wednesday experienced light rain in the morning pushing the minimum temperature in the national capital to 10.9 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which earlier predicted that Delhi-NCR will likely receive rainfall from January 5 to 9, said no cold wave conditions will likely prevail in northern India for the next 6-7 days.

The weather report said that the sky will remain cloudy with possibilities of light rain on January 5 to 7, whereas thundershowers would be expected on January 8 and 9.

Other parts of the country also witnessed bad weather conditions. Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana faced a colder morning than normal.

Light rains triggered by western disturbance occurred in a few parts of Rajasthan since Tuesday with Jaisalmer recording 12.4 mm rains followed by Churu at 7.2 mm rainfall. Sangaria, Barmer, Fatehpur, Pilani and Sikar received 6, 4.7, 4.5, 4.2 and 3 mm rains respectively, according to a MeT report.

A boy slides down a slope on a makeshift sledge after fresh snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar, India. (AP) A boy slides down a slope on a makeshift sledge after fresh snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar, India. (AP)

Meanwhile, night temperature in the state on Tuesday night was between 8.7 (Karauli) and 17.3 (Jodhpur).

The weather conditions would remain the same during next 24 hours, the MeT said.

Air traffic between Kashmir and the rest of the country remained affected for the second consecutive day on Wednesday due to inclement weather as intermittent snowfall was reported from most parts of the valley over the past 24 hours, officials said.

“Flight operations have not been possible at Srinagar airport today due to inclement weather. Four flights have been cancelled so far,” a senior official of the Airport Authority of India told PTI. He said the resumption of air traffic would depend on the weather conditions.

Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ which began on December 21. ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The minimum temperatures on Wednesday hovered above normal limits in Punjab and Haryana . Rains lashed parts of Punjab including Union Territory Chandigarh.



Among other places in Punjab, rains lashed Ferozepur, Bathinda, Mohali, Pathankot and Jalandhar. Amritsar recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana’s minimum settled at 11.9 degrees and Patiala recorded a low of 11.8 degrees while Ferozepur registered a low of 12.2 deg C, according to the Meteorological Department’s weather report.

Faridkot (11.8 degrees), Gurdaspur (12.3 deg C), Bathinda (14 deg C), Jalandhar (11.3 deg C) and Sangrur (11.1 deg C) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

Parts of South India has also recently witnessed rainfall and a drop in temperature.

The minimum temperature dipped to zero degree Celsius in Sandynalla village in Nilgiris district after a gap of 15 years on Wednesday, throwing normal life in the region out of gear.

The district has witnessed dense fog for the last few days and cold conditions prevailed at many places, forcing people to remain indoors.

Earlier this week, heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburbs on Thursday, inundating roads and causing traffic congestion. Tamil Nadu disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachadran said a total of three persons have lost their lives due to electrocution. He added that a red alert has been issued in four districts — Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu.

(With inputs from PTI)