Parts of north India to witness ‘severe cold wave’ this week; snow covers hilly areas

Vehicles ply on a road during rain in New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI)

Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds in the national capital Monday led water logging at several places, including the farmers protest sites on Delhi borders.

With waterlogged tents and soaked firewood, farmer protesters camped at Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — had a difficult morning.

This MET department has predicted intense wet spells and thunderstorms to continue for the next 2 days in Delhi and neighbouring areas of Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab. Northwestern parts of the country including UP and Rajasthan will also experience similar weather conditions till January 5.

A farmer cleans an area at Ghazipur border during a protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) A farmer cleans an area at Ghazipur border during a protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Strong winds will likely cause severe cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana and North Rajasthan from Thursday, the IMD said.

Further north, fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir suspended road and air links with the rest of the country. A blanket of snow covered Kashmir and areas around the Srinagar-Jammu national highway recorded about 10 inches of snow, stalling the traffic.

A blanket of snow covered Kashmir on Sunday as most areas received moderate snowfall, cutting the valley’s surface as well as air connection with the rest of the country. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) A blanket of snow covered Kashmir on Sunday as most areas received moderate snowfall, cutting the valley’s surface as well as air connection with the rest of the country. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

See more pictures of Kashmir’s snowfall here

Heavy rain and snow is predicted in Himachal, Kashmir and Ladakh today. IMD also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and snowfall in middle and higher hill areas of Himachal Pradesh on January 4 and 5.