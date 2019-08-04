Rain pounds south Gujarat, 2,700 evacuated to temporary shelters

After heavy rains inundated Vadodara in the past few days, rain in parts of south Gujarat such as Surat and Valsad districts flooded low-lying areas as rivers and creeks began overflowing. A total of 2,649 people were on Saturday moved to temporary shelters as the rivers and creeks in the region began overflowing.

Valsad city was evacuated of 989 people, while 1,261 people of Olpad taluka in Surat district, 110 people in Khambhat in Anand district, 91 from Asarma village of Bharuch district and 200 of Majur Gamdi village of Vadodara were moved out of their homes to safer places.

Rainfall measured on Saturday in the 24 hours till 6 pm was 160 mm in Surat city, followed by Umarpada 219 mm, Mangrol 200 mm, Mandvi 90 mm, Mahuva 123 mm and Olpad 308 mm. In just nine hours between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday, Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand district received 162.5 mm of rainfall, while Valsad clocked 134 mm, Vadodara 80.4 mm and Surat 41.2 mm rainfall during the same period, government data showed.

The forecast for Sunday is of extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Anand, Bharuch, Valsad and Surat, a weather bulletin from the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday evening, while heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places in the districts of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Navsari, Dang, Tapi and Narmada as well as the Union Territories of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Sunday.

Similarly, districts of the Saurashtra region, including Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Rajkot are expected to receive heavy rainfall.