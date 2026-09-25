Odisha hit by floods, Bengal sees heavy downpour; coastal states on rain alert

Several rivers are running above danger levels. The Jalaka and Budhabalanga in Balasore, and the Baitarani and Kani in Jajpur, have crossed their danger marks, raising concerns of another round of flooding.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiSep 25, 2026 02:06 PM IST
bengal newsCommuters make their way during rainfall, in Siliguri, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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A deep depression over south interior Odisha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh has triggered flooding, landslides and waterlogging across parts of the state on Friday.

At least 24 locations recorded more than 100 mm of rain in the 24 hours. Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur recorded the highest rainfall at 395 mm and Nandahandi at 344 mm and Boriguma in Koraput at 307.8 mm.

The heavy rain in Odisha and neighbouring coastal states come days after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal made a landfall near Kalingapatnam on Andhra Pradesh late on Thursday. The depression is likely to weaken by Saturday.

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Around 10,000 people living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas of southern and western Odisha have been moved to nearly 200 relief centres as a precautionary measure, PTI reported. Six districts in southern Odisha have been severely affected, while heavy rain has also disrupted normal life in parts of western and coastal Odisha, including Bhubaneswar.

Several rivers are running above danger levels. The Jalaka and Budhabalanga in Balasore, and the Baitarani and Kani in Jajpur, have crossed their danger marks, raising concerns of another round of flooding. Odisha has already witnessed two spells of flooding since the onset of the monsoon.

According to the weather department, sea conditions over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal are expected to remain rough to very rough.

Bengal weather today

Several parts of West Bengal are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms on Friday. The forecast for Kolkata and several other locations is for generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

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A yellow alert has been issued for Asansol, Ashoknagar, Baharampur, Bishnupur, Burdwan, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kolkata-Alipore, Kolkata-Dum Dum, Kolkata-Howrah, Kolkata-Salt Lake, Krishnanagar, Malda, Murshidabad, Purulia, Ratua, Santiniketan-Bolpur, Siliguri and Sriniketan.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected in several of these areas.

An orange alert has been issued for Diamond Harbour, Digha, Jalpaiguri, Midnapore, Ramshai and the Sunderbans.

Red, orange alert in Odisha

Rain and thunderstorms are expected across Odisha today, with alerts varying from yellow to red across districts.

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A yellow alert has been issued for Bhubaneswar, Angul, Bargarh, Baripada, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Boudh, Chandbali, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Paradip, Puri and Sonepur. Balasore remains under a yellow alert for the next three days.

An orange alert has been issued for Bolangir, Chhatrapur, Gopalpur, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Paralakhemundi, Phulbani, Rayagada and Titlagarh. These areas could see rain and thundersqualls accompanied by winds reaching 50-60 kmph on Friday, with a yellow alert in place for Saturday.

Bhawanipatna and Koraput are under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall and thundersqualls, with winds reaching 50-60 kmph.

The weather department has also announced the depression is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and weaken further.

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