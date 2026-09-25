Odisha hit by floods, Bengal sees heavy downpour; coastal states on rain alert

Commuters make their way during rainfall, in Siliguri, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

A deep depression over south interior Odisha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh has triggered flooding, landslides and waterlogging across parts of the state on Friday.

At least 24 locations recorded more than 100 mm of rain in the 24 hours. Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur recorded the highest rainfall at 395 mm and Nandahandi at 344 mm and Boriguma in Koraput at 307.8 mm.

The heavy rain in Odisha and neighbouring coastal states come days after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal made a landfall near Kalingapatnam on Andhra Pradesh late on Thursday. The depression is likely to weaken by Saturday.

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Around 10,000 people living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas of southern and western Odisha have been moved to nearly 200 relief centres as a precautionary measure, PTI reported. Six districts in southern Odisha have been severely affected, while heavy rain has also disrupted normal life in parts of western and coastal Odisha, including Bhubaneswar.