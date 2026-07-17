Kerala, Karnataka brace for more rain; Tamil Nadu could see heatwave continue, says IMD

Cloudy skies, on and off showers and spells of heavy rain are likely to be across large parts of South India over the next few days. While some districts are preparing for widespread rainfall, others could see heatwave conditions.

Hyderabad weather

Hyderabad is expected to remain under a generally cloudy sky over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Friday and Saturday across several parts of the city.

The rain is likely to affect Uppal, LB Nagar, Khairathabad, Golconda, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Shamshabad, and Quthbullapur zones.

Hyderabad Radar. (Source: IMD) Hyderabad Radar. (Source: IMD)

Yellow alert in Telangana

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana on Friday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places. The alert covers Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy. Similar wind speeds are also expected in parts of Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar and Peddapalli, while the rest of the state is likely to experience strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated locations.