Kerala, Karnataka brace for more rain; Tamil Nadu could see heatwave continue, says IMD

Cloudy skies, on and off showers and spells of heavy rain are likely to be across large parts of South India over the next few days. While some districts are preparing for widespread rainfall, others could see heatwave conditions.
Hyderabad weather
Hyderabad is expected to remain under a generally cloudy sky over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Friday and Saturday across several parts of the city.
The rain is likely to affect Uppal, LB Nagar, Khairathabad, Golconda, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Shamshabad, and Quthbullapur zones.
Hyderabad Radar. (Source: IMD)
Yellow alert in Telangana
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana on Friday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places. The alert covers Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy. Similar wind speeds are also expected in parts of Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar and Peddapalli, while the rest of the state is likely to experience strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated locations.
Heavy rain along Kerala, Karnataka coasts
According to IMD, coastal Kerala, coastal Karnataka and parts of the Ghat regions are also likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall as the monsoon remains strong over southern India. Some of the interior areas and eastern parts of the region are also expected to experience partly cloudy skies with on and off rain or thundershowers.
Kerala is likely to receive rain or thundershowers at many places between July 17 and July 21, while a few places in Lakshadweep are also expected to receive rainfall during the same period.
India monsoon update
The current weather pattern is being driven by a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coast. On Thursday, the system was accompanied by a cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and according to the weather department it is expected to move northwestwards across north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal over the next two days.
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The IMD also reported that the monsoon trough currently stretches from Jammu through Bareilly, Basti and Daltonganj before passing through the centre of the well-marked low-pressure area and extending east-southeastwards towards the northeast Bay of Bengal.
Also, a trough extending from the cyclonic circulation to the east-central Arabian Sea across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra is aiding moisture transport and rainfall over parts of the peninsula.
Heatwave in parts of South India
Even as rainfall continues across several regions, isolated heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to experience heatwave conditions on July 17.
El Niño expected to strengthen during monsoon season
The IMD said El Niño will continue over the Pacific Ocean and is also expected to strengthen during the rest of the southwest monsoon season. According to the forecast, this could affect the distribution of rainfall across different parts of the country in the coming weeks.
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