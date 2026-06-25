Monsoon update: Rains lash Mumbai, heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, North India

From Mumbai’s rain-soaked streets to heavy rainfall warnings in Tamil Nadu and the Northeast, the monsoon is intensifying across India. The Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into western and central India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rainfall and thunderstorms in several states over the next week.

The Southwest Monsoon continued its steady march across the country on Wednesday, covering more parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the remaining regions of Maharashtra, and additional areas of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The IMD said monsoon is likely to advance further into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next two to three days. Subsequently, more areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also expected to come under the monsoon influence.

Southwest monsoon update map. (Source: IMD) Southwest monsoon update map. (Source: IMD)

The weather agency has forecast widespread rainfall across large parts of the country over the coming week, with particularly intense showers expected along the west coast, Northeast India, and the Sub-Himalayan regions of West Bengal and Sikkim.

Tamil Nadu rain updates

Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a fresh spell of heavy rainfall from June 28 as the southwest monsoon remains active over the state.

The IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for several districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai.

Satellite image from IMD Satellite image from IMD

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to squally weather conditions over the southwest Bay of Bengal, where wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph. Ocean current warnings have also been issued for coastal areas around Nagapattinam and Karaikal, according to the weather department.

Mumbai weather today

Mumbai woke up to steady rainfall on Thursday, with showers intensifying across Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the city and suburbs.

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Mumbai weather map. (Source: IMD) Mumbai weather map. (Source: IMD)

Temperatures in Mumbai are expected to remain around 29 degrees celsius during the day and 25 degree celsius at night over the next 2 days.

Maharashtra rain

Across Maharashtra, rainfall is likely to remain widespread over Konkan and Goa through June 30. Madhya Maharashtra is expected to receive widespread rainfall on June 26 and 27, while Marathwada is likely to witness active monsoon on Friday.

Pre-monsoon rain lashes parts of the western suburbs in Mumbai.

(Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Pre-monsoon rain lashes parts of the western suburbs in Mumbai.(Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Heavy rainfall is forecast over Konkan and Goa on June 25 to 26 and again between June 28 and 30, with isolated spells of very heavy rain expected on June 27. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph are also likely over parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the week.

Delhi weather today

While Delhi continues to await the full arrival of the monsoon, weather conditions are expected to become more favourable over the next few days.

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The national capital is likely to witness partly cloudy skies on Thursday, with the possibility of thundercloud development during the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38 degree celsius and 40 degree celsius.

On June 26 and 27, Delhi may experience light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. Similar conditions are expected across NCR regions, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Extremely heavy rain in Northeast

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) is likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the week. Extremely heavy rainfall is forecast over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 27 and 28, raising concerns about localised flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Heatwave

Even as monsoon rains advance, heatwave conditions are likely to continue over eastern Uttar Pradesh for the next four to five days. Parts of northeast Madhya Pradesh and Bihar may also experience heatwave conditions over the next two to three days.

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The IMD has indicated that maximum temperatures across northwest India are likely to remain largely unchanged until June 25 before rising by 2-3°C between June 26 and 28. Central India, meanwhile, is expected to witness a gradual fall in temperatures of up to 3 degrees celsius through June 28.