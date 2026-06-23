Monsoon update: Mumbai gets more rain, heatwave persists across Central India

The southwest monsoon continued its advance across large parts of the country on Tuesday, bringing rainfall to western and southern regions even as heatwave conditions persisted over parts of central and eastern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in several states, including Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Bihar, while warning that severe heat is likely to continue in Vidarbha and adjoining regions over the coming days.

Mumbai witnessed its third straight day of rainfall, with moderate to heavy showers reported across several parts of the island city during the morning hours. The city remained under overcast skies from early morning and rain intensified after 7 am, causing thunderstorm alert.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies accompanied by thunderstorms, moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places and gusty winds across Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 48 hours. Temperatures are expected to hover around 33 degrees celsius during the day and 25 degrees celsius at night.

Maharashtra rain alert

Across Maharashtra, the Konkan-Goa region is likely to witness rainfall throughout the week. Moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at most places in south Konkan and Goa, while north Konkan and parts of south Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive light to moderate showers.

Weather map for the next 2 days. (Source: IMD) Weather map for the next 2 days. (Source: IMD)

Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Konkan and Goa from June 23 to June 28, with isolated very heavy rainfall also expected over coastal Karnataka between June 26 and 27.

Delhi weather

The national capital is expected to experience partly cloudy skies through June 25, with maximum temperatures ranging between 38°C and 40°C and minimum temperatures between 24°C and 27°C.

The weather department has not forecast any significant rainfall activity for Delhi during this period, although moderate westerly winds are expected to provide some relief from daytime heat.

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As the monsoon strengthens over western and southern India, weather officials expect rainfall activity to spread further across the country in the coming days, bringing relief to some regions while raising the possibility of heavy rain-related disruptions in others.

Monsoon update

The weather department said the southwest monsoon advanced further into parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar on June 22. Conditions remain favourable for its further progress into the remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, as well as additional areas of Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar over the next two days.

Heavy rainfall warning

Heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha from June 23 to June 25, Bihar on June 23 and again during June 27-28, Telangana between June 23 and June 28, and parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu later this week.

Heatwave

While several regions await stronger monsoon, unusually high temperatures continue to affect parts of Marathwada. Officials said rainfall has remained below expectations in Latur despite the arrival of the monsoon season, with prolonged dry conditions and high temperatures continuing to impact daily life.

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The IMD has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to persist across parts of central and eastern India. Severe heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Vidarbha from June 23 to June 26.

Heatwave conditions are also likely over eastern Madhya Pradesh from June 23 to June 25, eastern Uttar Pradesh from June 23 to June 26, Jharkhand on June 24 and 25, and Chhattisgarh on June 23.