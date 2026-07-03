Weather Rains Today LIVE Updates: IMD issues Orange alert Mumbai, Red alert active in Odisha

Commuters make their way through a waterlogged street in Parel after heavy rain inundated parts of Mumbai. (Express Photos by Akash Patil)

Mumbai remains under an ‘orange’ alert on Friday, with the weather department forecasting heavy rainfall, while AccuWeather has warned of persistent rain and a possibility of flooding on Saturday. Heavy rain led to waterlogging in parts of Worli and Kurla, as well as chronic flood-prone locations like Hindmata Junction, Kings Circle, and the Andheri Subway, disrupting pedestrian movement. Palghar roads were also flooded due to incessant rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Nainital and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Friday. A ‘yellow’ alert is also in place for parts of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli. The southwest monsoon reached Uttarakhand on June 30 and became active across the entire state by Wednesday, increasing the risk of waterlogging and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Story continues below this ad Delhi rain today: In Delhi, the IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert, predicting a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and temperatures between 22 degrees celsius and 32 degrees celsius. The city recorded its first July monsoon onset since 2021 after favourable atmospheric conditions led to the advance of the southwest monsoon over the national capital. Central and eastern India: Weather conditions are expected to remain favourable for rainfall across parts of central and eastern India. According to Skymet Weather’s Mahesh Palawat, the seasonal trough is likely to shift southwards towards central India from Friday, enhancing rainfall over the region, while precipitation across the Indo-Gangetic plains, including Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, may temporarily ease. Gujarat is also expected to receive more showers on Friday. In Odisha, the IMD has issued a ‘red’ warning for Koraput and Malkangiri districts due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall, while ‘orange’ and ‘yellow’ warnings have been issued for several other districts. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue for at least the next three days. Weather in Assam: Assam is expected to witness a mix of heat and thunderstorms over the weekend. According to AccuWeather, Masughat will experience broken intervals of sunshine and hot conditions on Friday, with caution advised for prolonged outdoor exposure. Thunderstorms are likely to become more widespread on Saturday, followed by heavy afternoon thunderstorms and intermittent rain on Sunday, offering only brief relief from the humid weather. Live Updates Jul 3, 2026 10:27 AM IST Delhi under 'yellow' alert as IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds Delhi woke up to cloudy skies on Friday with the minimum temperature at 28.1 degrees celsius as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for moderate rain and thunderstorms. The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy day with light to moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph through the day, while the maximum temperature is likely to reach 32 degrees celsius. Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category, with the AQI recorded at 89 at 9 am. Jul 3, 2026 10:25 AM IST Heavy to very heavy rain to continue over Konkan-Goa; showers to ease across Maharashtra next week Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thundershowers is expected to persist across Konkan-Goa from Friday through early next week. According to the weather department, North Madhya Maharashtra, South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to witness light to moderate rain at varying intensity, with showers on Friday and Saturday gradually reducing to scattered and isolated rainfall by Monday and Tuesday. Overall, rainfall is forecast to remain strongest over Konkan-Goa, while interior Maharashtra is expected to see a gradual weakening of monsoon showers as the week progresses.

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