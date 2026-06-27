Weather updates: IMD warns of heavy rain in Northeast, heatwave in UP

The southwest monsoon has picked up pace across the country, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeast while forecasting widespread showers across eastern, western and southern India over the next few days. Even as rain brings relief to several regions, parts of Uttar Pradesh are set to remain in the grip of a severe heatwave.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to bear the heaviest spell, with isolated places likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall between June 27 and 29. The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rain across much of the Northeast through the week.

The warning comes after parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal recorded very heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Monsoon update

Conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, along with parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three to four days.

Tamil Nadu rain alert

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a heavy rainfall warning for 15 districts of Tamil Nadu from Sunday as the southwest monsoon remains active.

Heavy rain is likely over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Kanyakumari, the Ghat areas of Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli. Northern districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Chennai is likely to witness moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Authorities have also advised caution for harbour and marine operations along the coasts of Nagapattinam, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Karaikal and Ramanathapuram due to rough sea conditions.

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Delhi rain, thunderstorms

The national capital is expected to witness a mix of heat and rain over the next three days. Light showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are likely during the afternoon and evening, offering brief relief from soaring daytime temperatures, which are expected to stay close to 40 degrees Celsius before easing slightly by Monday.

Mumbai, Maharashtra showers

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely across most parts of south Konkan-Goa and many areas of north Konkan and south Madhya Maharashtra until July 2.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is expected along and off the coasts of south Konkan, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala through June 30.

Heatwave

Even as monsoon intensifies elsewhere, eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to see heatwave conditions for the next three days, with isolated pockets expected to experience severe heat on Saturday. Odisha is also likely to get hot and humid weather, the IMD’s latest bulletin read.