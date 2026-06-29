Monsoon pushes north as IMD warns of torrential rain across East, Northeast

After days of relentless rain that had already brought flash floods, landslides and disruptions across parts of eastern and northeastern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the monsoon remains active and is likely to strengthen its grip over more parts of the country this week. Fresh warnings have been issued for several states, with authorities advised to stay alert for flooding, waterlogging.

The weather department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across parts of the Northeast, eastern India, the west coast and central India on June 29, while also indicating favourable conditions for the southwest monsoon to advance further into northwestern states over the next few days.

Arunachal weather alert

Among the worst-hit states, Arunachal Pradesh has been placed under an ‘orange’ alert for Monday. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. A yellow alert will remain in force from June 30 to July 2, with heavy rain expected to persist.

The state has already witnessed severe weather and flooding over the past few days. Flash floods and landslides have affected 10 districts like Keyi Panyor, Papum Pare, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, East Siang, Leparada and Lower Siang. Several homes have been inundated, roads washed away and infrastructures disrupted.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) restored traffic on the Kimin-Potin road, which was cut off after heavy rain flash floods.

Bengal rains

The IMD has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy spells over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Rising water levels in rivers, including the Teesta, Jaldhaka, Dayna, Leesh and Gheesh, have put authorities on alert.

The department has cautioned about possible landslides in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, along with flooding in low-lying areas of north Bengal.

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India monsoon updates

The southwest monsoon continues to make steady progress. According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for it to advance into more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, besides parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next two to three days.

During the subsequent two to three days, the monsoon is expected to move further into Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and southeast Rajasthan.

Rain Forecast

Apart from the Northeast, heavy rainfall has been forecast over Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Telangana, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are likely in several of these regions.

Delhi monsoon season

While much of the country is witnessing active monsoon conditions, Delhi is still waiting for the season’s arrival. The national capital recorded its warmest morning in nearly two years on Sunday, even as private forecaster Skymet said the monsoon is likely to reach the city around July 4, if conditions remain favourable.

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Heat

While much of the country braces for widespread rain, parts of Uttar Pradesh may continue to experience heatwave conditions through June 29. Delhi, meanwhile, recorded its warmest morning in nearly two years as residents await the arrival of the southwest monsoon.