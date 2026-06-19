Red alert in Bengal over heavy monsoon rain, storm warnings across North India

India is set to experience a week of contrasting weather, with widespread rainfall and thunderstorms affecting large parts of the country even as heatwave conditions continue in pockets of north and central India. According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), active monsoon conditions are driving a spell of unsettled weather across multiple regions.

According to weather department satellite images on Friday, extensive lightning stretching from the Himalayan states to eastern, central and southern India was shown. Lightning strikes were shown over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Satellite images on Friday. (Source: IMD) Satellite images on Friday. (Source: IMD)

IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across large parts of northwest and central India over the coming days. The Western Himalayan region is likely to receive widespread rainfall, while eastern Rajasthan may witness dust storms and thundersqualls. Wind speeds in some areas could reach 60-70 kmph, with gusts touching 80 kmph on Friday.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh are also expected to witness thunderstorms and strong winds through the weekend. And hailstorms are likely to be in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Northeast

The Northeast is expected to remain under the strong influence of the monsoon. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across the region, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Some areas could receive extremely heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding, waterlogging and landslides, particularly in vulnerable and hilly locations.

Bengal red alert

North Bengal is receiving an intense spell of rain on Friday, which is expected to continue for a few days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts over the next few days.

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According to the latest IMD bulletin, it has issued a Red alert for June 20, warning that parts of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri could receive more than 20 cm of rainfall in isolated locations. Orange Alerts will remain in place for several districts between June 21 and 23, while North Dinajpur has been placed under a Yellow Alert.

Severe waterlogging reported across parts of North Bengal following heavy rainfall. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Severe waterlogging reported across parts of North Bengal following heavy rainfall. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds of 30–50 kmph are also likely across much of the region. The department has warned of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, landslides in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills, reduced visibility during heavy rain and damage to standing crops.

Delhi under yellow alert

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27°C on Friday under partly cloudy skies. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for the national capital, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, light rainfall and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph during the afternoon and evening hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 39°C, while strong surface winds are likely through the day.

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Rain in western coastal areas

After a delay, the west coast is finally expected to get rains. It is likely to remain among the wettest parts of the country in the coming days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala, while interior parts of peninsular India are also likely to receive scattered to widespread showers.

Southwest monsoon map. (Source: IMD) Southwest monsoon map. (Source: IMD)

In Kerala, rain and thundershowers are expected to continue until June 24. Heavy rainfall is likely over Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on June 21 and 22, with Yellow Alerts issued for these areas.

Heatwave in west, UP

Despite widespread monsoon, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in parts of the country. The IMD has warned of isolated heatwave conditions over eastern and western Uttar Pradesh until June 24.

Similar conditions are likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana and Vidarbha until June 20. Hot and humid weather is also expected in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

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Maximum temperatures across central India may rise by 2–3°C over the next few days before stabilising. Above-normal temperatures are expected to prevail across several parts of northwest, central and eastern India during the final week of June.