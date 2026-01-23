IMD issues yellow alert as rain brings winter chill to Delhi; Shimla, Kashmir get season’s first snowfall

According to the weather department, another spell of very light to light rain is likely in the afternoon or evening. (Source: Screengrab/X/PTI)

Delhi woke up to a chilly Friday morning after rainfall in several parts of the city brought down temperatures and slightly improved air quality.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the day, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by rain over Delhi and nearby areas due to an ongoing western disturbance. Another spell of very light to light rain is expected later in the afternoon or evening.

The city’s temperature stood at 16.4 degrees Celsius at 7 am, according to the IMD.

This comes after Delhi recorded Thursday as the warmest January day in seven years with a maximum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius.