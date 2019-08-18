Rain batters Northern India, Punjab put on alert

Heavy rain lashed most states in North India on Saturday, with an alert sounded in Punjab following release of excess water from Bhakra dam and the Chambal river in Rajasthan flowing 12 metres above the danger mark.

Advertising

Life is, meanwhile, returning to normalcy in both Kerala, where more than 110 people died in flood situations, and in Maharashtra’s Pune division, where 55 lives were lost in Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli districts and wiped off property and crop worth hundreds of crores.

With water levels receding, 28 villages in Sangli district that were cut off due to the floods are now reachable by road, officials said. In neighbouring Kolhapur, one of the worst-hit districts, three of 18 villages that were cut off, are still inaccessible.

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh received heavy showers, with a swollen Krishna river leaving 87 villages and hundreds of acres of farmland under water in two districts. NDRF personnel retrieved the body of a girl who drowned in Krishna district, making it the second death in the state.

Advertising

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in the next 48 hours. There were flash floods in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu, while the Yamuna was nearing warning level.

The body of a 17-year-old boy was found floating in the overflowing dam in Himachal Pradesh, where several roads were blocked following multiple landslides and flash floods.

In Punjab, an alert has been sounded in several districts following release of excess water from Bhakra dam.

Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) officials said they may decrease the outflow from Sunday if there is very heavy rain downstream. On Saturday, the level of Bhakra dam was 1,674.82 feet, barely 5.18 feet below the maximum limit of the dam.

In Rajasthan, Gegal in Ajmer district recorded 150 mm rain, followed by Mount Abu in Sirohi district with 140 mm, according to the IMD.

Several rivers and dams are overflowing in the state, with the Chambal flowing at 140.5 metres, 12 metres above the danger mark, in Dholpur district, PTI reported. Twelve roads were cut off due to heavy showers and 40 villages are facing flood-like situation, PTI quoted an official.

Life was thrown out of gear in most parts of Kolkata on Saturday, after the city received 186.1 mm rain in the last 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.