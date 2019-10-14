Pune: Monsoon withdrawal nears, October rain remains above normal

Monsoon withdrawal from Pune and its neighbouring area is at least another three days away, as the city recorded another heavy spell on Sunday.

The rainfall recorded in the city (Shivajinagar) between 8.30 am and 5.30pm on Sunday was 0.8 mm, while 2 mm rain was recorded over Pashan. Other cities that received rain include Satara (20mm) , Mahabaleshwar (11mm) and Solapur (0.7mm) whereas all other areas remained largely dry.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), even though the withdrawal of Southwest monsoon has reached Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, atmospheric conditions are building up for the withdrawal to advance to Maharashtra. The withdrawal is expected to commence within next two-three days.

Due to delayed withdrawal of monsoon from major parts of Maharashtra — which normally starts by October 1 — rainfall along with thunder and lightning have continued over Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik and some districts in Konkan.

“While monsoon will first begin to withdraw from Vidarbha and north Maharashtra, dry weather over Konkan and areas around Pune is expected only after October 16,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

Due to the delayed withdrawal, some cities in Madhya Maharashtra have recorded above normal rain this October.

“This is mainly due to the intense rain spells experienced on most of the days during post afternoon hours of the day. The 24-hour rainfall recorded during these days sometimes touched 20 to 30mm, taking up the total rain figures to the above normal mark,” the official said.

For Pune, IMD has forecast fresh spell of light to moderate rain from October 18 onwards.