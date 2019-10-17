Number of monsoon-related infections in Mumbai remain high, no deaths this month

With September witnessing heavy rain and flooding of streets, leptospirosis cases remain high, despite the fact that a gradual decline is expected in October every year. Cases of malaria and hepatitis have recorded a small rise as well.

In the first two weeks of October, 18 leptospirosis, 45 hepatitis and 240 malaria patients were treated by the civic health department. Last year, the whole of October saw 16 leptospirosis, 76 hepatitis and 513 malaria cases.

Civic officials said cases have risen in wards like Govandi (M-East), Parel (G-North), Andheri West (K-West), Borivali and Malad (P-North) and Kurla (L Ward). Despite high numbers, no deaths were recorded by monsoon-related infections this month.

Last year, there were 666 malaria cases, 55 leptospirosis cases and 105 malaria cases across Mumbai.

The total number of suspected dengue infections has marginally dipped, from 3,537 last month to 1,970 cases. H1N1 infection was diagnosed in only three patients this month, while nine cases were reported last month.

Civic officials said all dispensaries are continuing the doxycycline treatment for patients with fever to prevent gastroenteritis and leptospirosis cases. In wards where the incidence of infections is high, immediate referrals have been advised to higher hospitals.