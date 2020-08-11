Northwest India to receive heavy rainfall; Idukki landslide toll nears 50

People walk through heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, August 6, 2020. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Weather Updates Today: During the next two to three days, most parts of northwest India including the national capital, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and UP will witness widespread heavy rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Rajasthan will continue to experience heavy rainfalls that started Monday and hit several parts of the state including the capital Jaipur. Due to a sudden change in weather, Jaipur received heavy rainfall late evening on Monday, leading to waterlogging in many areas.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh continue to battle with floods. In Bihar, over 74 lakh people in 16 districts have been affected till now. At least 5.80 lakh have been evacuated with the help of 23 NDRF and 17 SDRF teams.

Although the flood situation improved slightly in Uttar Pradesh, at least 19 districts and over 300 villages are still under the effect of the ongoing deluge.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki neared 50 with the recovery of 6 more bodies Monday. IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall and issued “orange alerts” in eight districts–Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned about the possibilities of landslides in the hilly areas already hit by extremely heavy rainfall.

