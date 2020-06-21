North India sees dip in temperatures as rain gives respite from heatwave

In the national capital, heat wave conditions were replaced by a spell of showers as parts of North India witnessed a dip in temperatures. (File) In the national capital, heat wave conditions were replaced by a spell of showers as parts of North India witnessed a dip in temperatures. (File)

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over the plains of Northwest India in the next 5 days, the Indian Meteorological Department said Sunday. Heavy showers will continue over east and northeast India over the next 4 to 5 days.

There will be heavy rainfall at isolated places in Odisha, west MP, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, east UP, Bihar, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Mahe.

Yesterday, day temperatures fell in parts of UP as rain accompanied by thunderstorm was observed in western parts of the state. In the national capital, heat wave conditions were replaced by a spell of showers as parts of North India witnessed a dip in temperatures.

Over the next two to three days, Monsoon will advance into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Madhya Pradesh recorded 142 per cent excess rainfall this season since June 1.

Monsoon will also make an onset in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana around 24- 25 June. According to weather experts, the monsoon is set to arrive in the national capital earlier than its usual date (27 June), will keep temperatures around 35 degrees for the next 4 to 5 day, PTI reported.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh from next week. The Shimla Meteorological Centre has forecasted rain and snow showers in the hill state.

After days of heat wave conditions in Rajasthan, temperatures dropped by 1 to 3 degree at most places yesterday. Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in isolated places during the next 24 hours.

