No heavy rains in city for next week: IMD

Rain lashed Mumbai on Sunday. (File) Rain lashed Mumbai on Sunday. (File)

Even as Mumbai witnessed light showers on Saturday in isolated patches in the island city and suburbs, heavy rains are not expected for at least another week.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), while Santacruz recorded 0.5 mm rainfall until Saturday evening, Colaba recorded 1.8 mm of rains.

On Saturday, the central suburbs saw drizzle for a few minutes in the afternoon. By evening, south Mumbai saw a light spell of rains for a few minutes.

“One or two spells of light showers likely in city and suburbs in coming days,” the IMD forecast said, adding that sky will remain cloudy.

Skymet weather, an online weather portal, predicted warm and humid weather for the next week in Mumbai.

The maximum temperatures are expected to cross 30 degrees Celsius while minimum will drop to 22 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature rose to 31 degrees Celsius and minimum dropped to 24 degrees Celsius in Mumbai. The city had last witnessed heavy rains towards the end of August, leading to rise in the water levels in the seven main lakes.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation expects 14.47 million lakh litres of water in the seven lakes by October to avoid any supply cuts next year.

